The crypto market suffered a heavy blow, ETH fell more than 10%, and BTC fell below $104,000

2025/06/13 11:11
PANews reported on June 13 that according to SoSoValue data, affected by the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, Israel's attack on Iran and other factors, the crypto market sectors fell across the board, with a general decline of about 3% to 13%. Among them, Ethereum (ETH) fell 10.07% in 24 hours, falling below $2,500, and Bitcoin (BTC) fell 4.42% to below $104,000.

In terms of other sectors, the CeFi sector fell 3.63% in 24 hours, but LEO Token (LEO) was relatively strong, up 1.30%; the PayFi sector fell 6.77%, and Keeta (KTA), which had a large increase in the previous period, fell 22.55%; the Layer1 sector fell 7.88%, Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and Sui (SUI) fell 10.93%, 11.40%, and 12.64% respectively; the GameFi sector fell 10.64%, but boosted by rumors that Tencent plans to acquire Nexon, the developer of "MapleStory" for US$15 billion, NEXPACE (NXPC) rose 8.20% against the trend; the Meme sector fell 11.71%, Pepe (PEPE) and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) fell 14.55% and 18.62% respectively, the DeFi sector fell 11.73%, and the Layer2 sector fell 13.02%.

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

PANews reported on August 17 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, "Brother Maji" currently has a floating loss of $2.08 million on his 25x leveraged ETH long
Latam Bitcoin Pioneer Meliuz Expands Into US Markets

Meliuz, the largest Bitcoin Treasury Company in Latin America, has completed its expansion into U.S. markets, trading on OTCQX under the ticker MLIZY. The company is focused on promoting its proposal in U.S. markets, aiming to attract foreign capital enticed by its bitcoin initiatives. Meliuz Crosses Over to U.S. Markets, Starts Trading on OTCQX Meliuz, […]
Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

Pudgy Penguins has launched Pengu Clash, a skill-based 1v1 multiplayer game on Telegram that brings its popular NFT characters into fast-paced minigame battles. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has launched its first Web3 game, Pengu Clash, a Telegram-based 1v1 multiplayer battler that…
