Powell: Significant progress has been made toward a stablecoin framework PANews 2025/06/25 23:31

MAY $0.05062 +0.63% JUNE $0.0995 +6.98% TRADE $0.1352 +4.27% FUTURE $0.13762 +0.45%

PANews reported on June 25 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that significant progress has been made towards a stablecoin framework. He also said that future trade agreements may allow the Federal Reserve to consider cutting interest rates.