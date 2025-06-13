Why is crypto down today? Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana sink as Israel strikes Iran

Crypto.news
2025/06/13 12:10
Major
MAJOR$0.17089+2.50%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0941-4.85%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000348+12.04%

The cryptocurrency market plunged on Friday, June 13, as rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East rattled investors. 

Following news that Israel had launched a major military operation against Iran, digital assets tumbled sharply. The total crypto market capitalization dropped 7% over the past 24 hours to $3.3 trillion.

Bitcoin (BTC) declined around 5%, trading at $103,464 as of press time. Ethereum (ETH) fell 10% to $2,471, while Solana (SOL) dropped 11% to $141. XRP (XRP) and BNB (BNB) also lost ground, down 6% and 4% respectively.

Data from CoinGlass shows that crypto liquidations surged 125% in a single day, reaching $1.2 billion. Open interest across crypto futures markets fell 9.7% to $142 billion, while the relative strength index sank to 28, indicating the market had entered oversold territory.

Despite the selloff, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, compiled by software firm Alternative, remained in the “Greed” zone at 61, though down 10 points from the previous day. The drop in sentiment reflects investor uncertainty, as traders assess the risk of broader conflict.

The market turmoil followed an early morning attack by Israel on Iran. According to a Reuters report, Israeli forces hit multiple high-value targets, including uranium enrichment facilities in Natanz, ballistic missile production sites, and the headquarters of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard Corps in Tehran. Iranian state media reported the death of General Hossein Salami and civilian casualties, including children.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes marked the beginning of “Operation Rising Lion,” a campaign aimed at neutralizing Iran’s nuclear threat. Israel has declared a state of emergency, closed its main airport, and raised air defenses in anticipation of retaliatory attacks.

Iran has promised a “harsh response.” U.S. secretary of state Marco Rubio confirmed the United States was not involved in the strike, emphasizing that American priorities lie in protecting its forces in the region.

Apart from cryptocurrencies, traditional financial markets bore the brunt as well. U.S. stock futures dropped 1.5% across major indexes, and European markets opened lower by a similar margin. Meanwhile, safe-haven assets surged slightly.

Gold rose 0.75% to $3,428 per ounce, and the 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 4.32%. Crude oil, often seen as a geopolitical risk proxy, surged about 10% to $74 per barrel, according to data from Market Watch.

With tensions climbing and the potential for regional war rising, both crypto and global markets could see continued volatility. Risk appetite may weaken further, pushing capital into safer, more liquid assets until the situation stabilizes.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

PANews reported on August 17 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, "Brother Maji" currently has a floating loss of $2.08 million on his 25x leveraged ETH long
Bitcoin
BTC$118,350.23+0.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1271+4.00%
Ethereum
ETH$4,552.17+3.74%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 17:12
Latam Bitcoin Pioneer Meliuz Expands Into US Markets

Latam Bitcoin Pioneer Meliuz Expands Into US Markets

Meliuz, the largest Bitcoin Treasury Company in Latin America, has completed its expansion into U.S. markets, trading on OTCQX under the ticker MLIZY. The company is focused on promoting its proposal in U.S. markets, aiming to attract foreign capital enticed by its bitcoin initiatives. Meliuz Crosses Over to U.S. Markets, Starts Trading on OTCQX Meliuz, […]
U
U$0.02266-10.78%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/17 16:30
Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

Pudgy Penguins has launched Pengu Clash, a skill-based 1v1 multiplayer game on Telegram that brings its popular NFT characters into fast-paced minigame battles. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has launched its first Web3 game, Pengu Clash, a Telegram-based 1v1 multiplayer battler that…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.05171+11.66%
SQUID MEME
GAME$25.4+10.96%
TONCOIN
TON$3.498+0.60%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.033417+3.22%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004686--%
WINK
WIN$0.00006332+3.31%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:12

Trending News

More

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

Latam Bitcoin Pioneer Meliuz Expands Into US Markets

Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

“Big Brother Maji” placed an order for 1,800 ETH in the $4,550-4,800 range

FBI Warns of Fictitious Law Firms Providing Crypto Recovery Services