A giant whale transferred more than 270,000 SOL to HyperLiquid, setting a record for the largest spot deposit on the platform PANews 2025/06/25 22:49

SOL $192.05 +2.68% MORE $0.1006 +0.28% COM $0.025669 +12.15% JUNE $0.0997 +7.20%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale transferred 274,788.6 SOL from Stake.com to HyperLiquid , worth about 39.91 million US dollars, setting a record for the largest single deposit of spot assets in the history of the platform.