Nasdaq 100 hits new intraday record high PANews 2025/06/25 21:39

PANews reported on June 25 that the U.S. stock market opened, the Dow Jones opened nearly flat, the S&P 500 rose 0.2%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.52%. The Nasdaq 100 index set a new intraday record high. Coinbase rose about 6%, and Circle fell about 4%.