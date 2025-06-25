The Ethereum Foundation internally transfers 1,000 ETH to the associated address

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert , the Ethereum Foundation development team has internally transferred 1,000 ETH (about 2.4 million US dollars) to the associated address 0xc061…0B6d . The address currently holds a total of 7,000 ETH (about 17 million US dollars).

