Immutable Co-founder: $IMX stakers are about to receive special benefits, but snapshots have not yet been taken PANews 2025/06/25 20:02

PANews reported on June 25 that Immutable co-founder Robbie Ferguson posted on X that $IMX stakers will soon receive special benefits, but the specific snapshot time has not yet been announced.