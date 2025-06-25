Since June, the average daily transaction volume of US dollar stablecoins has exceeded that of BTC and ETH. Standard Chartered said that stablecoin issuers may become the second largest buyer of US de

PANews
2025/06/25 15:32
Bitcoin
BTC$118,258.13+0.51%
MAY
MAY$0.05015-0.37%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008+3.89%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1014+9.03%
Ethereum
ETH$4,535.86+1.80%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to BusinessLIVE, the average daily trading volume of US dollar stablecoins has exceeded US$100 billion since June, significantly exceeding the trading volume of Bitcoin and Ethereum. According to the first quarter reports of Tether and Circle, it can be inferred that among the total US$250 billion of US dollar stablecoins, US Treasury bonds account for at least 80% of the reserve assets, which is equivalent to an additional US$200 billion in demand for US Treasury bonds. Standard Chartered Bank predicts that by 2028, the size of the stablecoin market will drop to US$2 trillion, corresponding to a demand for US Treasury bonds of US$1.2 trillion to US$1.6 trillion, and stablecoin issuers will become the second largest buyer of US Treasury bonds after the Federal Reserve.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

PANews reported on August 17 that according to Nansen data, in the past week, based on realized profits and losses, a16z achieved a profit of US$12.06 million through 9 wallets,
Share
PANews2025/08/17 16:00
Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1014+9.03%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 14:25
Neo Pepe Coin crowned promising memecoin after $2m presale wows crypto investors

Neo Pepe Coin crowned promising memecoin after $2m presale wows crypto investors

Neo Pepe tops 2025 memecoins, raising $2m by Stage 4 as presale momentum and investor buzz hit new highs. #partnercontent
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.008406+39.49%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001121+2.65%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.012039+2.45%
NEO
NEO$6.416+2.08%
Stage
STAGE$0.000046+9.00%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 22:29

Trending News

More

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Neo Pepe Coin crowned promising memecoin after $2m presale wows crypto investors

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Cardano Developer EMURGO to Stop Delegating Genesis ADA to 7 Community DReps