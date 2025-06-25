The Blockchain Group raises €4.1 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy PANews 2025/06/25 13:07

PANews reported on June 25 that according to an official announcement, the European listed company The Blockchain Group announced that as part of its ATM-style capital increase plan with TOBAM, the company increased its capital by a total of approximately 4.1 million euros at an average price of approximately 5.085 euros per share to advance its Bitcoin reserve company strategy.