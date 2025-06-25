Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $71.2379 million yesterday, with only BlackRock ETHA achieving net inflows

PANews
2025/06/25 11:58
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0978+6.30%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010613-13.88%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$71.2379 million yesterday (June 24, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$97.9782 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$5.408 billion.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a daily net outflow of US$26.7402 million. Currently, FETH's total historical net inflow has reached US$1.613 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$9.866 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 3.34%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$4.067 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Analyst: Sovereign wealth funds will become the largest holders of Bitcoin, and staking income may evolve into universal basic income

Analyst: Sovereign wealth funds will become the largest holders of Bitcoin, and staking income may evolve into universal basic income

PANews reported on August 17th that Jamie Coutts, chief cryptocurrency analyst at Real Vision, wrote on the X platform that the explosive growth of blockchain staking market capitalization means sovereign
RealLink
REAL$0.04925-0.06%
VisionGame
VISION$0.00033-4.87%
MAY
MAY$0.0501-0.33%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 14:07
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1262+2.02%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003621-3.02%
Share
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author: Beware of a massive stock market crash and recommend holding Bitcoin, gold and silver

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author: Beware of a massive stock market crash and recommend holding Bitcoin, gold and silver

PANews reported on August 17 that Robert Kiyosaki, author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," once again expressed concerns about the possibility of a severe financial recession earlier this week, saying:
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+34.78%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 13:48

Trending News

More

Analyst: Sovereign wealth funds will become the largest holders of Bitcoin, and staking income may evolve into universal basic income

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author: Beware of a massive stock market crash and recommend holding Bitcoin, gold and silver

Cardano Developer EMURGO to Stop Delegating Genesis ADA to 7 Community DReps

PA Daily | Bitcoin breaks through 104,000, Ethereum hits $2,400, Coinbase will acquire Deribit for $2.9 billion