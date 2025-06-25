Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $589 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 11 consecutive days

2025/06/25 11:56
PANews reported on June 25 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (June 24, Eastern Time) was US$589 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$436 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$51.652 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$85.1641 million. Currently, FBTC's total historical net inflow has reached US$11.647 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$130.283 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.18%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$47.595 billion.

Analyst: Sovereign wealth funds will become the largest holders of Bitcoin, and staking income may evolve into universal basic income

PANews reported on August 17th that Jamie Coutts, chief cryptocurrency analyst at Real Vision, wrote on the X platform that the explosive growth of blockchain staking market capitalization means sovereign
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author: Beware of a massive stock market crash and recommend holding Bitcoin, gold and silver

PANews reported on August 17 that Robert Kiyosaki, author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," once again expressed concerns about the possibility of a severe financial recession earlier this week, saying:
