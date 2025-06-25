“The whale with 100% winning rate in three battles against ETH” increased its ETH short position again in the early morning, and the current position is worth 122 million US dollars

PANews
2025/06/25 08:27
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0005405-1.74%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0978+6.30%
Ethereum
ETH$4,543.85+2.02%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "three-fight ETH 100% winning rate whale" added another 10,000 ETH short orders at $2,452 after the rebound this morning. He now holds 50,000 ETH short orders, with a position value of $122 million.

He opened a short position of 40,000 ETH on June 11, and made a profit of more than 20 million US dollars when ETH fell to $2,200 two days ago, but he did not close the position. Instead, after ETH rebounded early this morning, he added another 10,000 ETH short position at $2,452.

His current position is: 10x short 50,000 ETH, worth US$122 million, opening price US$2,725, liquidation price US$2,828, and the current floating profit of the position is US$13.71 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Analyst: Sovereign wealth funds will become the largest holders of Bitcoin, and staking income may evolve into universal basic income

Analyst: Sovereign wealth funds will become the largest holders of Bitcoin, and staking income may evolve into universal basic income

PANews reported on August 17th that Jamie Coutts, chief cryptocurrency analyst at Real Vision, wrote on the X platform that the explosive growth of blockchain staking market capitalization means sovereign
RealLink
REAL$0.04925-0.06%
VisionGame
VISION$0.00033-4.87%
MAY
MAY$0.0501-0.33%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 14:07
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1262+2.02%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003621-3.02%
Share
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author: Beware of a massive stock market crash and recommend holding Bitcoin, gold and silver

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author: Beware of a massive stock market crash and recommend holding Bitcoin, gold and silver

PANews reported on August 17 that Robert Kiyosaki, author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," once again expressed concerns about the possibility of a severe financial recession earlier this week, saying:
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+34.78%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 13:48

Trending News

More

Analyst: Sovereign wealth funds will become the largest holders of Bitcoin, and staking income may evolve into universal basic income

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author: Beware of a massive stock market crash and recommend holding Bitcoin, gold and silver

Cardano Developer EMURGO to Stop Delegating Genesis ADA to 7 Community DReps

PA Daily | Bitcoin breaks through 104,000, Ethereum hits $2,400, Coinbase will acquire Deribit for $2.9 billion