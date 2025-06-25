Bitcoin dominance has now risen back to 62%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to The Block, Bitcoin's dominance has rebounded to 62% after a significant decline to 59% in May. The current upward trend in Bitcoin's dominance shows that capital flows continue to favor Bitcoin rather than smaller digital assets, which may delay the arrival of a broader altcoin rally. The rebound in dominance reflects the divergence in investment patterns as cryptocurrencies gain increasing attention on Wall Street. Although cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly popular among traditional financial institutions, unlike Bitcoin's mainstream adoption, altcoins have not yet experienced a similar institutional boom. This preference for cryptocurrency-related stocks may have curbed investors' interest in altcoins.

