New York mayor unveils cryptocurrency plan amid Democratic primary election

2025/06/25 08:24
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cointelegraph, New York Mayor Eric Adams criticized former Governor Andrew Cuomo's digital asset policy as "wrong and misleading" at the Permissionless Conference held in Brooklyn, saying that he "destroyed the state's crypto industry" during his tenure. Adams announced that he would set up a municipal committee to promote crypto policies and establish channels to support the use of cryptocurrencies to pay for city services. He also plans to introduce digital asset education courses in schools.

The mayor, who used to receive his salary in Bitcoin, said he still holds Bitcoin and continues to promote the Bitcoin municipal bond plan. The day coincided with the Democratic primary election, and Cuomo, who was involved in a sex scandal, was leading in the polls. Adams is seeking re-election as an independent candidate, and may face his Republican opponent Curtis Sliwa, who advocates crypto policies in 2021. In addition, Adams is facing corruption charges for accepting illegal political donations.

