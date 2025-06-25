NYSE Arca Files 19b-4 Filing for Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

PANews
2025/06/25 07:01
PANews reported on June 25 that according to the US SEC documents, NYSE Arca has submitted a 19b-4 application document for the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, BT. The "Text of the Proposed Rule Changes" in this document states that pursuant to Section 19(b)(1) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 19b-4 thereunder, NYSE Arca proposes to list and trade shares of the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, BT on the NYSE Arca market in accordance with NYSE Arca Rule 8.201-E.

Federal Reserve Shutters Group That Policed Banks' Crypto Activities

The US Federal Reserve Board said it will close its "novel activities supervision program," a group set up in 2023 to monitor banks' involvement with companies in the crypto space.
Insidebitcoins2025/08/16 17:32
This new XRP rival continues to go vertical while other coins struggle in August

Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin face pressure this August, but Remittix is climbing steadily toward milestones that could spark explosive growth. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/17 03:12
The chaos in the cryptocurrency circle exposed by the IPO boom of crypto companies: If we don't save ourselves, everyone will run to the next stock market

Original: Empire Compiled/edited by Yuliya, PANews In the crypto market, the uncertainty faced by token investors far exceeds that of the traditional financial market. The frequent occurrence of secondary token
PANews2025/06/21 10:02

