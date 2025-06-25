Coinbase has launched Sonic(S) and Newton(NEWT) in the early morning PANews 2025/06/25 07:00

SONIC $0.21109 +1.67% NEWT $0.3331 +2.11% JUNE $0.0978 +6.30%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to official news, Coinbase has launched Sonic (S) and Newton (NEWT) early this morning, among which NEWT has an "experimental" label.