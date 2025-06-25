Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto launch decentralized hot storage network

Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto are teaming up to launch a new decentralized hot storage network dubbed ‘Shelby.’

In an announcement posted on X, the Aptos Labs team said Shelby will be web3’s first cloud-grade infrastructure and will offer access to decentralized, monetizable storage for data-rich applications. 

Shelby is designed to tap into Aptos (APT) to address the gap in existing decentralized infrastructure protocols, with its chain-agnostic architecture offering sub-second reads. Apart from millisecond settlement, Shelby ensures ease of access and monetization.

On why they are building the new cloud-grade storage protocol, Jump Crypto wrote on X:

web3’s value creation engine

Shelby will power real-time web3 applications, with notable use cases including streaming, artificial intelligence inference, composable in-game assets, social dynamic NFTs, and decentralized physical infrastructure networks.

Early contributors and collaborators include Metaplex, an NFT platform on Solana (SOL), Pipe Network, a decentralized content delivery network on Solana, and Story, the world’s IP blockchain. Others include Myco, DoubleZero, and Flashback Labs, across streaming, infra, and AI respectively.

David Rhodus, founder of Permissionless Labs, a core contributor to the Pipe Network, also commented on the upcoming launch.

Aptos will be Shelby’s early settlement layer, allowing for sub-second finality and high-throughput coordination, with real-time data access across any chain.

