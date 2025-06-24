Powell: The U.S. dollar will always exist as a reserve currency PANews 2025/06/24 23:36

U $0.0235 -6.56% SAFE $0.446 +3.02% JUNE $0.0978 +6.30%

PANews reported on June 24 that when asked whether U.S. Treasuries are safe-haven assets, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell replied that yes, in any case, the U.S. dollar will always exist as a reserve currency for a long time to come.