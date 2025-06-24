Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

PANews
2025/06/24 21:15
Bitcoin
BTC$118,402.79+0.64%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0978+6.30%

PANews reported on June 24 that Bitcoin Layer2 network Merlin Chain officially launched the BTC staking function. Users can participate in the PoS mechanism through BTC, and the current annualized return can reach up to 21%. The first phase of the staking vault has been opened, with a capacity limit of 50 BTC. The reward settlement is expected to be carried out in early October 2025, and will be gradually expanded in the future depending on market demand.

This update marks that Merlin Chain has officially entered the Bitcoin PoS stage. Users can participate in network security maintenance and gain benefits through BTC without having to operate off-chain. Merlin Chain founder Jeff said that in the future, he will continue to promote the standardization of BTC pledge mechanism, build a cross-chain BTC liquidity network, and provide composable and profitable infrastructure support for BTC.

According to previous news, the Layer2 mapping asset M-BTC launched by Merlin Chain has been deployed to more than 20 mainstream public chains such as Ethereum, Solana, Kaito, and Sui, with an active TVL of over 4 billion US dollars. In terms of ecology, Merlin Chain cooperates with multiple BTCFi projects such as Babylon and Zerolend to promote the construction of scenarios such as pledge, lending, and re-pledge, and provides early assistance to many long-term participants in the BTCFi track such as Solv Protocol and Avalon Labs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trader 0xb8b9's winning streak is challenged, and the current position loss exceeds 2 million US dollars

Trader 0xb8b9's winning streak is challenged, and the current position loss exceeds 2 million US dollars

According to PANews on June 20, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the on-chain address 0xb8b9 has won 29 consecutive long transactions, with a cumulative profit of more than 2.3 million US
Moonveil
MORE$0.10015+0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0978+6.30%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 11:19
Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

Russia will continue taking measures to encourage crypto mining businesses to register with the tax authority, including imposing bigger penalties for violations.
Share
PANews2025/06/19 19:17
Analyst: Sovereign wealth funds will become the largest holders of Bitcoin, and staking income may evolve into universal basic income

Analyst: Sovereign wealth funds will become the largest holders of Bitcoin, and staking income may evolve into universal basic income

PANews reported on August 17th that Jamie Coutts, chief cryptocurrency analyst at Real Vision, wrote on the X platform that the explosive growth of blockchain staking market capitalization means sovereign
RealLink
REAL$0.04927-0.06%
VisionGame
VISION$0.00033-4.87%
MAY
MAY$0.0501-0.41%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 14:07

Trending News

More

Trader 0xb8b9's winning streak is challenged, and the current position loss exceeds 2 million US dollars

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

Analyst: Sovereign wealth funds will become the largest holders of Bitcoin, and staking income may evolve into universal basic income

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author: Beware of a massive stock market crash and recommend holding Bitcoin, gold and silver

Cardano Developer EMURGO to Stop Delegating Genesis ADA to 7 Community DReps