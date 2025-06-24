Wu Jiezhuang: It is recommended that Hong Kong learn from the EU MiCA's cross-border coordination experience and continue to pay attention to market changes to adjust the guidelines in a timely manner

PANews
2025/06/24 15:11
Brainedge
LEARN$0.02007-5.01%
CROSS
CROSS$0.27297-1.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0925-0.53%

PANews reported on June 24 that Hong Kong Legislative Council member Wu Jiezhuang said that after years of efforts, the passage of the Stablecoin Ordinance in Hong Kong marks the further improvement of the regulatory framework for crypto assets and demonstrates Hong Kong's foresight in financial innovation and risk management. The HKMA clearly defines stablecoins as payment tools rather than investment products, which helps the public to rationally understand their functional boundaries.

The regulations are based on international standards, establish a high-threshold licensing system, and emphasize "substantial application scenarios" and "business sustainability" to screen out compliant and capable issuers while avoiding risks caused by overheating of the market. Wu Jiezhuang particularly praised the HKMA for communicating regulatory expectations with the industry in advance through the "sandbox" mechanism, and made it clear that participation in the sandbox is not linked to license approval, which reflects the rigor and transparency of the approval process.

He believes that the challenge in the future lies in effectively connecting supervision with actual application scenarios. At present, the traditional financial system and stablecoin settlement are still in the adaptation period. The convenience, operability and financial risk prevention of stablecoins still need further breakthroughs to expand the influence of Hong Kong's compliant stablecoins. In addition, he suggested that Hong Kong learn from the cross-border coordination experience of the EU MiCA and continue to pay attention to market changes to adjust the guidelines in a timely manner.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The US Treasury is considering introducing digital identity verification in DeFi to combat illicit financing.

The US Treasury is considering introducing digital identity verification in DeFi to combat illicit financing.

PANews reported on August 17th that, according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Treasury Department is seeking public feedback on how to use digital identity tools and other emerging technologies to combat
U
U$0.02391-6.45%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001758+0.51%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06277-2.90%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 16:43
Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

PANews reported on August 17 that according to Nansen data, in the past week, based on realized profits and losses, a16z achieved a profit of US$12.06 million through 9 wallets,
Share
PANews2025/08/17 16:00
"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

PANews reported on August 17 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, "Brother Maji" currently has a floating loss of $2.08 million on his 25x leveraged ETH long
Bitcoin
BTC$118,311.65+0.72%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1265+2.51%
Ethereum
ETH$4,558.31+3.26%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 17:12

Trending News

More

The US Treasury is considering introducing digital identity verification in DeFi to combat illicit financing.

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

Latam Bitcoin Pioneer Meliuz Expands Into US Markets

“Big Brother Maji” placed an order for 1,800 ETH in the $4,550-4,800 range