Vinanz Limited, a listed company, increased its holdings by 37.72 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 58.68 bitcoins PANews 2025/06/24 14:25

PANews reported on June 24 that according to FNG, Vinanz Limited, a bitcoin fund management company listed on the London Stock Exchange, announced that it had increased its holdings of 37.72 bitcoins. The acquisition was facilitated by Fidelity Digital Assets. The company's total bitcoin holdings currently stand at 58.68.