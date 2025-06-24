Democrats unveil COIN Act to block Trump and public officials from profiting off crypto

Crypto.news
2025/06/24 14:26
U
U$0.02391-6.45%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.229+1.29%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04125+2.56%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1697-0.11%

Democratic lawmakers have proposed legislation that seeks to block U.S. public officials, including the President, from profiting off digital assets during and after their time in office.

Dubbed the Curbing Officials’ Income and Nondisclosure, or COIN, Act, the legislation came in response to concerns over President Donald Trump’s financial ties to cryptocurrency ventures.

The bill was introduced by Senator Adam Schiff and co-sponsored by nine other Democratic lawmakers, following reports that Trump earned $57.4 million in 2024 through World Liberty Financial, a crypto platform linked to his family.

Schiff said the president’s digital asset activities have raised serious ethical and constitutional concerns, pointing to what he described as Trump’s use of public office for personal financial gain.

The COIN Act has been tailored to prevent what its sponsors call the “financial exploitation of digital assets” by elected officials and their immediate families.

According to the text of the COIN Act, the legislation would prohibit current and former public officials, including the president, vice president, members of Congress, and high-ranking executive officials, from issuing, sponsoring, or promoting digital assets such as meme coins, NFTs, and stablecoins.

This restriction would apply for 180 days prior to taking office and continue for two years after leaving office. Immediate family members would also be subject to the same rules.

Further, the bill would amend the Ethics in Government Act to require digital assets to be included in financial disclosures and transaction reports. It also proposes codifying that holding or trading crypto qualifies as a financial interest under conflict of interest laws, requiring officials to recuse themselves from related decisions.

Additionally, the legislation would require stablecoin issuers to certify quarterly that no public official is profiting from the issuance of their tokens in order to receive regulatory approval. 

A separate provision calls for the Government Accountability Office to submit a report to Congress within 360 days, offering recommendations on how to update federal ethics laws as crypto oversight frameworks develop.

Pressure to introduce such guardrails has been building for months, driven largely by Democratic lawmakers alarmed by Trump’s expanding crypto portfolio. 

Earlier this year, Rep. Maxine Waters accused Trump of using his memecoin, $TRUMP, to enrich himself while defrauding investors.

In April, Waters raised alarms over World Liberty Financial’s USD1 stablecoin, warning that the token could become a tool for foreign actors to channel funds to the president. 

She has also condemned Trump’s private gala for top $TRUMP memecoin holders, calling it a “pay-to-play scheme” that blurred the line between campaign fundraising and political favour-trading.

These concerns have already translated into multiple Democratic-led legislative efforts. Waters and other lawmakers have backed bills such as the MEME Act, led by Rep. Sam Liccardo, and the Stop TRUMP in Crypto Act, both aimed at barring public officials and their families from owning or promoting digital assets while in office.

Despite repeated objections, Trump has continued to expand his footprint in the digital asset sector. His family has backed multiple crypto ventures, including stablecoins and a reported stake in a Bitcoin mining project. 

Blockchain data has linked prominent crypto industry figures, including Tron founder Justin Sun, to large holdings of Trump-affiliated tokens.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1268+3.42%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001985+2.16%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008845+0.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
The US Treasury is considering introducing digital identity verification in DeFi to combat illicit financing.

The US Treasury is considering introducing digital identity verification in DeFi to combat illicit financing.

PANews reported on August 17th that, according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Treasury Department is seeking public feedback on how to use digital identity tools and other emerging technologies to combat
U
U$0.02391-6.45%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001758+0.51%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06264-3.21%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 16:43
Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

PANews reported on August 17 that according to Nansen data, in the past week, based on realized profits and losses, a16z achieved a profit of US$12.06 million through 9 wallets,
Share
PANews2025/08/17 16:00

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

The US Treasury is considering introducing digital identity verification in DeFi to combat illicit financing.

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

Latam Bitcoin Pioneer Meliuz Expands Into US Markets