Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation

PANews
2025/06/24 11:08
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.00000003683-5.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1004+0.44%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4986+2.67%
ArchLoot
AL$0.0774-0.12%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0925-0.53%

PANews reported on June 24 that Celestia co-founder Mustafa Al-Bassam posted on the X platform that despite the current FUD, all Celestia founders, early employees and core engineers are sticking to their posts, and their work enthusiasm is no different from when the project was founded five years ago. He bluntly said that even if someone spreads ridiculous FUD remarks such as Celestia being the initiator of the 9-11 incident, he doesn't care. Mustafa said that he has been involved in the encryption field since 2010 and knows that the industry needs a strong heart and stress resistance to survive. After all, all tokens will experience a 95% decline in their life cycle. Mustafa emphasized: "We have more than $100 million in reserves, enough to support more than 6 years of operations, and we are ready for a protracted war."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1268+3.42%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001985+2.16%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008845+0.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
The US Treasury is considering introducing digital identity verification in DeFi to combat illicit financing.

The US Treasury is considering introducing digital identity verification in DeFi to combat illicit financing.

PANews reported on August 17th that, according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Treasury Department is seeking public feedback on how to use digital identity tools and other emerging technologies to combat
U
U$0.02391-6.45%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001758+0.51%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06264-3.21%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 16:43
Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

PANews reported on August 17 that according to Nansen data, in the past week, based on realized profits and losses, a16z achieved a profit of US$12.06 million through 9 wallets,
Share
PANews2025/08/17 16:00

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

The US Treasury is considering introducing digital identity verification in DeFi to combat illicit financing.

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

Latam Bitcoin Pioneer Meliuz Expands Into US Markets