Circle Stock Becomes Largest Component of VanEck Digital Asset Index

PANews
2025/06/24 09:56
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, Circle shares have the largest weight in VanEck's digital asset company index, highlighting its growing influence in the crypto economy. Circle shares account for 13% of the MVIS Global Digital Asset Stock Index (MVDAPP) developed by a VanEck subsidiary, up from about 11% on Friday. The index tracks the performance of large, highly liquid companies in the crypto space. Jeremy Allaire, director of VanEck Digital Asset Research, said: "Our total holdings now exceed those of Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire."

