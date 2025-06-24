Iran confirms agreement to US-proposed ceasefire with Israel PANews 2025/06/24 07:03

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Reuters, a senior Iranian official confirmed that Tehran has agreed to the ceasefire agreement with Israel proposed by the United States and mediated by Qatar. Earlier, US President Trump announced that Israel and Iran had reached a complete agreement to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire.