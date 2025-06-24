Michael Saylor’s Strategy Snaps Up 245 Bitcoin for $26 Million as Geopolitical Tensions Lift BTC 3.5%

Michael Saylor’s Strategy continued its acquisition of Bitcoin (BTC) on Monday by purchasing $26 million worth of the cryptocurrency, according to a new filing by the company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Purchases Millions in Latest Bitcoin Buy

According to the June 23 filing, Strategy announced its acquisition of 245 Bitcoin for $26 million, with an average purchase price of $105,856 per Bitcoin.

According to a Monday morning X post from Saylor, Strategy’s buy-up of the cryptocurrency has achieved a BTC yield of 19.2% year-to-date.

“As of 6/22/2025, we hodl 592,345 $BTC acquired for ~$41.87 billion at ~$70,681 per bitcoin,” Saylor said.

Iran, U.S. Tensions Heat Up

News of Strategy’s latest Bitcoin purchase comes as the cryptocurrency rose over 3.5% on Monday after the United States led a series of airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear program over the weekend in an attack known as Operation Midnight Hammer.

“Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been totally and completely obliterated,” U.S. President Donald Trump said while addressing the nation on Saturday night.

“Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace,” Trump said. “If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.”

Bitcoin dipped below the psychologically important $100,000 mark on June 22 as crypto markets responded to the escalation in tension centered around Iran and Israel’s longstanding conflict.

“This is NOT a market that is pricing in a long-term conflict,” The Kobeissi Letter said late Sunday, referring to the market’s perception of the dispute as a “short-lived war.”

On Monday afternoon, Iran confirmed that it had launched a series of missile strikes against Al-Udeid, an American military base in Qatar.

A Kremlin spokesperson told Russia’s state-run media on Monday that it was ready to help Iran amid the conflict’s dramatic escalation.

However, how crypto markets will react to increasing global volatility is still unclear

