India wants 30% of your crypto gains, but that’s not the worst part PANews 2025/06/23 23:57

GAINS $0.02796 +2.86% PART $0.1779 +2.06% NOT $0.001944 -0.61%

A 30% tax on crypto profits in India is only part of the story. Traders face even bigger hurdles under the current tax regime.