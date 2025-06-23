Pompliano unveils ProCap Financial, eyes $1b BTC play via SPAC

Crypto.news
2025/06/23 22:54
Bitcoin
BTC$117 649,82-0,27%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04581-7,54%
Octavia
VIA$0,0155-4,32%

Crypto media personality Anthony Pompliano announced the launch of his own BTC-focused company on Nasdaq.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy may soon be getting a big competitor. On Monday, June 23, crypto podcaster and X influencer Anthony Pompliano announced the creation of ProCap Financial. The company will focus on accumulating Bitcoin (BTC) as a treasury asset, giving ordinary investors exposure to it.

https://twitter.com/APompliano/status/1937123498624684246

The company will launch through a $1 billion SPAC merger between his private firm, ProCap BTC, and the publicly traded Columbus Circle Capital Corp. So far, his company has raised $750 million in capital for its Bitcoin treasury bid.

Pompliano also confirmed that ProCap Financial will list on Nasdaq as $CCCM. Out of the $750 million raised, the firm will use $516.5 million to acquire Bitcoin reserves within 15 days of signing, in order to mitigate market risk.

Pompliano’s company to leverage the Bitcoin network

This news comes after reports earlier in July suggested that Pompliano was planning a billion dollar move. In addition to acquiring Bitcoin, ProCap Financial will also develop products that leverage Bitcoin’s network to generate profits over time.

In recent months, there has been a growing trend of companies adopting Bitcoin treasuries. The catalyst for the shift was the election of a pro-crypto administration in the White House. Notable examples include GameStop, 21 Capital, and Nakamoto. Collectively, 216 companies currently own nearly 31% of BTC’s supply, accounting for 765,300 bitcoins.

By far the biggest holder among them is Strategy, founded by Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor. His firm owns 592,345 bitcoins, worth more than $60 billion. In an X reply to the announcement, Saylor congratulated Pompliano on the move.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Manta Network lends 7.5 million MANTA tokens to Wintermute to provide liquidity

Manta Network lends 7.5 million MANTA tokens to Wintermute to provide liquidity

PANews reported on August 16th that Manta Network has reached a liquidity agreement with market maker Wintermute to loan 7.5 million MANTA tokens to support liquidity on cryptocurrency exchanges. These
Manta Network
MANTA$0,2272-3,07%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 19:44
"Big Brother Maji" returns to reopen PUMP and HYPE long positions with 5x leverage

"Big Brother Maji" returns to reopen PUMP and HYPE long positions with 5x leverage

PANews reported on August 16 that Onchain Lens posted on the X platform that "Big Brother Maji" reopened long positions in PUMP and HYPE with 5x leverage. In addition, he
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46,71-2,90%
pump.fun
PUMP$0,003399-7,93%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 20:24
Iranian media: The main targets of Iran's morning attack were the IDF Command and Intelligence Headquarters and the IDF Intelligence Battalion

Iranian media: The main targets of Iran's morning attack were the IDF Command and Intelligence Headquarters and the IDF Intelligence Battalion

PANews reported on June 19 that according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA): The main targets of Iran's attack on Thursday morning were the Israel Defense Forces Command and
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0904-0,11%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 13:29

Trending News

More

Manta Network lends 7.5 million MANTA tokens to Wintermute to provide liquidity

"Big Brother Maji" returns to reopen PUMP and HYPE long positions with 5x leverage

Iranian media: The main targets of Iran's morning attack were the IDF Command and Intelligence Headquarters and the IDF Intelligence Battalion

The Federal Reserve canceled the special regulatory project for cryptocurrency businesses, and US media reported that the United States relaxed regulations on the cryptocurrency industry.

New Hampshire signed the first state Bitcoin reserve bill in the United States. More crypto legislation is ready to be enacted, which may set off a trend of imitation by other states.