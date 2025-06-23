Hacken bridge exploited for $250k HAI token following private key leak

Crypto.news
2025/06/23 14:08
Binance Coin
BNB$860.01+3.95%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01564+3.57%
HAI
HAI$0.010415+0.09%
Major
MAJOR$0.17066+2.83%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0991+6.55%

Blockchain security auditor Hacken has confirmed a major exploit involving unauthorized HAI token minting on Ethereum and BNB Chain.

On June 21, a compromised private key allowed a malicious actor to mint 900 million HAI tokens, which were subsequently dumped on decentralized exchanges.

According to Hacken, the private key was compromised while the company was making architectural changes to its blockchain bridge infrastructure. These updates were intended to enhance security, but during the process, a key linked to a contract with minting privileges was exposed.

Hacken’s blockchain bridge, which is designed to facilitate token transfers between networks like Ethereum and BNB Chain, was built at a time “when the market and tech looked very different,” the firm said in its post-incident update.

“Redesigning a deployed bridge means migrating contracts — a complex legal and technical process,” it added.

In response, Hacken revoked the affected minter account’s access and paused bridge transactions across both Ethereum and BNB Chain. 

Nevertheless, the attacker managed to walk away with an estimated $250,000 in realized losses, though their ability to offload more was limited by low liquidity.

The team has urged users to avoid interacting with the token until further notice and warned that any airdrop claims circulating online are scams.

Following the incident, Hacken CEO Dyma Budorin acknowledged responsibility, stating that the lack of a multisig bridge infrastructure contributed to the breach. He reassured community members that Hacken’s core infrastructure remains secure and unaffected.

Budorin also announced that tokens purchased on Ethereum and BNB Chain after the hack would not be supported in the project’s upcoming tokenomics update. A snapshot has been taken to track legitimate user balances, with a migration path to be announced.

In the long term, Hacken aims to restructure HAI into a regulated financial instrument combining token utility with equity rights. Budorin said the breach has accelerated plans to convert HAI into a security token representing Hacken equity.

HAI’s value plunged nearly 99% following the breach, dropping from $0.015 to $0.000056 before partially recovering to $0.00967 at the time of writing.

As previously reported by crypto.news, a Hacken report last year found that access control vulnerabilities, including private key leaks, were the leading cause of crypto hack losses in 2024, accounting for 78% of total damages.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The US Treasury is considering introducing digital identity verification in DeFi to combat illicit financing.

The US Treasury is considering introducing digital identity verification in DeFi to combat illicit financing.

PANews reported on August 17th that, according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Treasury Department is seeking public feedback on how to use digital identity tools and other emerging technologies to combat
U
U$0.02442-2.67%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001772+1.31%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06284-4.11%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 16:43
Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

PANews reported on August 17 that according to Nansen data, in the past week, based on realized profits and losses, a16z achieved a profit of US$12.06 million through 9 wallets,
Share
PANews2025/08/17 16:00
PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

The number of non-farm payrolls in the United States increased by 228,000 in March, and the unemployment rate was 4.2%; the U.S. stock market suffered its worst week in five years, and the Nasdaq fell into a technical bear market; affected by tariffs, many companies including Circle are considering postponing their IPOs; the pump fun live broadcast function has been launched to 5% of users, and an audit policy has been formulated.
Harvest Finance
FARM$30.74+3.78%
U
U$0.02442-2.67%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009332-1.67%
FORM
FORM$3.7172-1.86%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003466+1.46%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001941-0.05%
Farcana
FAR$0.000331+0.30%
Share
PANews2025/04/05 17:10

Trending News

More

The US Treasury is considering introducing digital identity verification in DeFi to combat illicit financing.

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

TRUMP memecoins set to be unlocked amid ‘crypto week’ votes