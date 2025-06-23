South Korean Court Jails Two Members of Cross-border USDT Money Laundering Ring

CryptoNews
2025/06/23 07:30
Threshold
T$0.01712+3.94%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0511+9.39%
CROSS
CROSS$0.27221-1.28%
Triathon
GROW$0.0102-29.65%

A South Korean court has jailed two Vietnamese nationals for using Tether (USDT) to power a cross-border money laundering scheme.

The duo used the USD-pegged stablecoin to smuggle funds raised from voice phishing scams overseas.

USDT Money Laundering Ring: Defendants Jailed for Two Years

The South Korean media outlet Financial News reported that the Criminal Division of the Seoul Eastern District Court’s Presiding Judge Lee Jeong-hyeong sentenced the duo to two years in prison each on June 22.

The Seoul Eastern District Court, in Seoul, South Korea.The Seoul Eastern District Court, in Seoul, South Korea. (Source: Pectus Solentis [CC BY-SA 4.0])

The defendants were identified as a college student surnamed Duong (23) and an unemployed individual surnamed Pham (also 23).

The court found both individuals guilty of violating the Special Act on Prevention of Telecommunications and Financial Fraud and Refund of Damages.

Prosecutors explained that Duong and Pham first made contact with the voice phishing scam ring in October last year.

The ring recruited both via a Telegram open chat room. The ring’s organizers told Duong and Pham that they were to receive the proceeds of voice phishing scams in Korean won.

The duo was then instructed to use this money to buy USDT, which they then sent to a crypto wallet held by a member of a voice phishing gang who was residing in Vietnam.

The ring paid both Duong and Pham commission fees of 50,000 won ($36.44) to 100,000 won ($72.88) per 10 million won ($7,288) worth of USDT they sent.

‘Hash Sentence Inevitable,’ Judge Explains

The court heard that the voice phishing ring succeeded in duping South Korea-based victims out of thousands of dollars’ worth of cash transfers.

The ring’s employees called people pretending to be credit card delivery workers, insurance company employees, National Tax Service staffers, and even public prosecutors.

They usually told potential victims that they were calling to check the safety of their bank accounts.

The ring used a range of money laundering techniques, using other accomplices from Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

The judge said that the court had not handed out a harsher sentence because neither of the defendants had criminal records in South Korea. But Lee added:

USDT-related crime is on the rise in South Korea, as the coin’s popularity in the nation continues to grow. This year has seen a sharp rise in bogus USDT-themed over-the-counter deals and related thefts.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The US Treasury is considering introducing digital identity verification in DeFi to combat illicit financing.

The US Treasury is considering introducing digital identity verification in DeFi to combat illicit financing.

PANews reported on August 17th that, according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Treasury Department is seeking public feedback on how to use digital identity tools and other emerging technologies to combat
U
U$0.02442-2.67%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001772+1.31%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06284-4.11%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 16:43
Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

PANews reported on August 17 that according to Nansen data, in the past week, based on realized profits and losses, a16z achieved a profit of US$12.06 million through 9 wallets,
Share
PANews2025/08/17 16:00
PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

The number of non-farm payrolls in the United States increased by 228,000 in March, and the unemployment rate was 4.2%; the U.S. stock market suffered its worst week in five years, and the Nasdaq fell into a technical bear market; affected by tariffs, many companies including Circle are considering postponing their IPOs; the pump fun live broadcast function has been launched to 5% of users, and an audit policy has been formulated.
Harvest Finance
FARM$30.74+3.78%
U
U$0.02442-2.67%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009332-1.67%
FORM
FORM$3.7172-1.86%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003466+1.46%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001941-0.05%
Farcana
FAR$0.000331+0.30%
Share
PANews2025/04/05 17:10

Trending News

More

The US Treasury is considering introducing digital identity verification in DeFi to combat illicit financing.

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

TRUMP memecoins set to be unlocked amid ‘crypto week’ votes