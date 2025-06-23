AguilaTrades, a giant whale, once again opened a 20x short position of 1000.82 BTC in the early morning, with a current floating loss of $1.34 million PANews 2025/06/23 09:58

BTC $118,300.32 +0.81% JUNE $0.0924 -0.64%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, after the giant whale AguilaTrades made a profit of $112,000 from a short-selling blitz last night, he opened a 20x short order of 1000.82 BTC again at around 01:50 this morning, worth $100 million, with an opening price of $99,616.6 and a liquidation price of $104,730. The current floating loss is $1.34 million.