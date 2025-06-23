Geopolitical tensions cause crypto to crater despite select altcoin gains

Crypto.news
2025/06/23 02:35
U
U$0.02391-4.70%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006915+10.23%
Capverse
CAP$0.06429-1.65%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02794+2.79%

The global cryptocurrency market cap fell 6.2% over the past 24 hours to $3.16 trillion, as escalating geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran spurred a risk-off environment among investors. Total trading volume hit $148 billion during the same period.

Top gainers defying the trend included Gains Network (GNS), which surged 49.8%, Poollotto.finance up 38.2%, and meme coin Banana For Scale, which jumped 21.3%. On the flip side, Reservoir rUSD (RUSD) tumbled 50%, Gorbagana dropped 36.8%, and GAME by Virtuals fell 34.7%.

The shift comes as investors flee riskier assets like cryptocurrencies in favor of traditional safe havens such as the U.S. dollar, gold, and Treasury bonds. Though the U.S. Dollar Index edged slightly lower to 98.774 (-0.01%), analysts expect near-term strength from safe-haven demand, according to Reuters.

Geopolitical tensions cause crypto to crater despite select altcoin gains - 1

The decline in crypto prices reflects broader market psychology during geopolitical crises. Rising uncertainty tends to shake investor confidence in volatile assets.

Despite being decentralized, crypto is still perceived as speculative, observers note. When conflict erupts, people don’t want volatility—they want security.

Macroeconomic spillovers from geopolitical instability—such as inflationary pressure from rising oil prices or central bank rate hikes—also dampen crypto sentiment, especially when higher interest rates make risk assets less appealing.

In short, crypto’s latest dip underscores how sensitive the market remains to global events—and how quickly investor appetite can shift in uncertain times.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The US Treasury is considering introducing digital identity verification in DeFi to combat illicit financing.

The US Treasury is considering introducing digital identity verification in DeFi to combat illicit financing.

PANews reported on August 17th that, according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Treasury Department is seeking public feedback on how to use digital identity tools and other emerging technologies to combat
U
U$0.02442-2.67%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001772+1.31%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06284-4.11%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 16:43
Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

PANews reported on August 17 that according to Nansen data, in the past week, based on realized profits and losses, a16z achieved a profit of US$12.06 million through 9 wallets,
Share
PANews2025/08/17 16:00
PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

The number of non-farm payrolls in the United States increased by 228,000 in March, and the unemployment rate was 4.2%; the U.S. stock market suffered its worst week in five years, and the Nasdaq fell into a technical bear market; affected by tariffs, many companies including Circle are considering postponing their IPOs; the pump fun live broadcast function has been launched to 5% of users, and an audit policy has been formulated.
Harvest Finance
FARM$30.74+3.78%
U
U$0.02442-2.67%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009332-1.67%
FORM
FORM$3.7172-1.86%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003466+1.46%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001941-0.05%
Farcana
FAR$0.000331+0.30%
Share
PANews2025/04/05 17:10

Trending News

More

The US Treasury is considering introducing digital identity verification in DeFi to combat illicit financing.

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.

TRUMP memecoins set to be unlocked amid ‘crypto week’ votes