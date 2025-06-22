In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume decreased by 18.43% month-on-month, of which Immutable network transaction volume decreased by 32.23%

PANews
2025/06/22 08:22
JUNE
JUNE$0.0924-0.64%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004668-0.46%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that the NFT market has seen a sharp decline in the past week, with transaction volume falling 18.43% to $116.9 million. The number of NFT buyers remained unchanged at 1,061,348 (maintaining a 50.56% increase), and the number of NFT sellers increased by 8.09% to 38,494. The number of NFT transactions fell slightly by 0.63% to 1,709,086.

The transaction volume of the Immutable network decreased to 28.3 million US dollars, a decrease of 32.23% from the previous week. The transaction volume of the Polygon network reached 23.3 million US dollars, an increase of 24.98% from the previous week, surpassing Ethereum. The Ethereum network fell to third place with a transaction volume of 20.4 million US dollars, a decrease of 32.06% from the previous week. The Mythos Chain network maintained the fourth place with a transaction volume of 14.1 million US dollars, only a slight decrease of 0.03%. The Solana network climbed to fifth place with a transaction volume of 8.7 million US dollars, an increase of 42.74%.

This week's top deals include:

  • CryptoPunks #1831 sold for 150 ETH ($389,846)
  • CryptoPunks #9778 sold for 150 ETH ($377,958)
  • CryptoPunks #4868 sold for 76.5 ETH ($201,933)
  • CryptoPunks #5586 sold for 70.07 ETH ($185,292)
  • CryptoPunks #7516 sold for 60 ETH ($158,378)
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

PANews reported on August 17 that according to Nansen data, in the past week, based on realized profits and losses, a16z achieved a profit of US$12.06 million through 9 wallets,
Share
PANews2025/08/17 16:00
A post-2000s generation sold drugs in seven provinces and cities by "burying drugs and searching for treasures". Buyers paid with virtual currency and then dug the treasures themselves.

A post-2000s generation sold drugs in seven provinces and cities by "burying drugs and searching for treasures". Buyers paid with virtual currency and then dug the treasures themselves.

PANews reported on June 30 that according to NetEase News, a drug dealer born in the 2000s sold drugs through overseas chat software and used the "burying drugs and treasure
PAID
PAID$0.0283+4.81%
CHAT
CHAT$0.3488+3.25%
JUNE
JUNE$0.0924-0.64%
VIRTUAL
VIRTUAL$1.2467+4.84%
Share
PANews2025/06/30 10:07
Is crypto still taxed in Australia? Major legal update, explained

Is crypto still taxed in Australia? Major legal update, explained

Australia now taxes crypto as property, with capital gains on swaps, DeFi and wrapped tokens, plus new ATO data sweeps targeting 1.2 million users.
DEFI
DEFI$0.001773+1.31%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02796+2.90%
MAJOR
MAJOR$0.17089+2.50%
NOW
NOW$0.00752+5.32%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:13

Trending News

More

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

A post-2000s generation sold drugs in seven provinces and cities by "burying drugs and searching for treasures". Buyers paid with virtual currency and then dug the treasures themselves.

Is crypto still taxed in Australia? Major legal update, explained

Cardano Developer EMURGO to Stop Delegating Genesis ADA to 7 Community DReps

The Founder Funding Bible: Crypto VC Network Relationships