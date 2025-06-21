FHFA Director slams Fed Chairman Powell: He is out of touch with hard-working Americans PANews 2025/06/21 22:02

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Jinshi, the Director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Pulte criticized the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Powell, saying that "Mr. Too Late" Powell is out of touch with the hard-working Americans who spend money on car loans, credit cards and mortgages.