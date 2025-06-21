Macroeconomic outlook for next week: Trump is looking for trouble everywhere, Powell will "go to the meeting alone"

PANews reported on June 21 that missile attacks between Israel and Iran continued over the past week, but with Trump announcing on Friday the postponement of the decision to strike Iran, and Fed Governor Waller expressing support for a July rate cut, U.S. stocks opened higher, then fell due to the drag of chip stocks. The S&P 500 fell 0.22%, the Nasdaq fell 0.51%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up with the support of Apple's more than 2% increase. The following are the key points that the market will focus on in the new week:

At 1:15 on Monday, 2027 FOMC voting member and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will participate in a panel discussion on monetary policy insights at the 100th Annual Meeting of the Western Economic Association International;

At 22:00 on Monday, Federal Reserve Board Governor Bowman will deliver a speech on monetary policy and the banking industry;

On Tuesday at 1:10, 2025 FOMC voting member and Chicago Fed President Goolsbee participated in a moderated Q&A session at the Milwaukee Business Journal’s 2025 Mid-Year Outlook Conference;

At 2:30 on Tuesday, Fed Governor Kugler and FOMC permanent voting member and New York Fed President Williams hosted the "Fed Listening" event;

At 21:15 on Tuesday, 2026 FOMC voting member and Cleveland Fed President Hammack will deliver a speech on monetary policy;

At 22:00 on Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell will testify on the semi-annual monetary policy report before the House Financial Services Committee;

At 0:30 on Wednesday, FOMC permanent voting member and New York Fed President Williams delivered a speech;

At 22:00 on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell testified before the Senate Committee on the semi-annual monetary policy report;

At 20:30 on Thursday, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending June 21, the final value of the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the first quarter of the United States, the final value of the quarterly rate of real personal consumption expenditures, the final value of the annualized quarterly rate of the core PCE price index, and the monthly rate of durable goods orders in the United States in May;

At 19:30 on Friday, FOMC permanent voting member and New York Fed President Williams presided over the 24th Annual Meeting of the Bank for International Settlements;

At 20:30 on Friday, the annual rate of the US core PCE price index, the monthly rate of personal spending, and the monthly rate of the core PCE price index in May;

At 21:15 on Friday, 2026 FOMC voting member, Cleveland Fed President Hammack and Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook attended the "Fed Listens" event.

In the coming week, headlines surrounding the Iran-Israel conflict will continue to dominate the market. In addition, a series of policymakers, led by Fed Chairman Powell, came out in force after the interest rate decision, which may release more views on the path of interest rate cuts. Under Trump's continued bombardment, the independence of the Federal Reserve has once again become the focus of attention. In terms of economic data, data including US PCE and Eurozone PMI will reveal the impact of Trump's tariff war.

PANews reported on August 17 that according to Nansen data, in the past week, based on realized profits and losses, a16z achieved a profit of US$12.06 million through 9 wallets,
PANews reported on June 30 that according to NetEase News, a drug dealer born in the 2000s sold drugs through overseas chat software and used the "burying drugs and treasure
Australia now taxes crypto as property, with capital gains on swaps, DeFi and wrapped tokens, plus new ATO data sweeps targeting 1.2 million users.
