Hacken: If you hold HAI on Ethereum or BNB chain, please do not initiate bridge transactions for the time being

PANews
2025/06/21 18:30
Binance Coin
BNB$861.33+4.02%
HAI
HAI$0.010412+0.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0924-0.64%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004402+4.48%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00194-0.35%

PANews reported on June 21 that Hacken announced on the X platform that it is investigating a security incident involving unauthorized minting of HAI tokens on the Ethereum and BNB chains due to the leakage of private keys related to bridge deployment. As a precautionary measure, VET's Ethereum and BSC bridges are suspended. If users hold HAI on the Ethereum or BNB chains, please do not initiate bridge transactions until further notice. More updates will be shared as the investigation progresses.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

PANews reported on August 17 that according to Nansen data, in the past week, based on realized profits and losses, a16z achieved a profit of US$12.06 million through 9 wallets,
Share
PANews2025/08/17 16:00
A post-2000s generation sold drugs in seven provinces and cities by "burying drugs and searching for treasures". Buyers paid with virtual currency and then dug the treasures themselves.

A post-2000s generation sold drugs in seven provinces and cities by "burying drugs and searching for treasures". Buyers paid with virtual currency and then dug the treasures themselves.

PANews reported on June 30 that according to NetEase News, a drug dealer born in the 2000s sold drugs through overseas chat software and used the "burying drugs and treasure
PAID Network
PAID$0.0283+4.81%
Solchat
CHAT$0.3488+3.25%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0924-0.64%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2467+4.84%
Share
PANews2025/06/30 10:07
Is crypto still taxed in Australia? Major legal update, explained

Is crypto still taxed in Australia? Major legal update, explained

Australia now taxes crypto as property, with capital gains on swaps, DeFi and wrapped tokens, plus new ATO data sweeps targeting 1.2 million users.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001773+1.31%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02796+2.90%
Major
MAJOR$0.17089+2.50%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00752+5.32%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:13

Trending News

More

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

A post-2000s generation sold drugs in seven provinces and cities by "burying drugs and searching for treasures". Buyers paid with virtual currency and then dug the treasures themselves.

Is crypto still taxed in Australia? Major legal update, explained

Cardano Developer EMURGO to Stop Delegating Genesis ADA to 7 Community DReps

The Founder Funding Bible: Crypto VC Network Relationships