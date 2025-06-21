Real Vision CEO: The current crypto market is repeating the 2017 pattern, and the bull market cycle may continue until the second quarter of 2026 PANews 2025/06/21 14:34

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Cointelegraph, Raoul Pal, CEO of Real Vision, said that the current cryptocurrency market is repeating the pattern of 2017, when Bitcoin showed a steady upward trend throughout the year and then soared in December. In addition, macroeconomic data shows that the current cryptocurrency cycle may continue until the second quarter of 2026.