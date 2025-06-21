Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance PANews 2025/06/21 08:30

MORPHO $2.0542 +6.64% JUNE $0.0924 -0.64% BLOCK $0.1691 +0.77%

PANews reported on June 21 that according to The Block, Uniswap Labs, Morpho, Maple Finance, Kiln and Steakhouse Financial have partnered with security companies Cantina and Secureum to establish a new security and governance framework Web3SOC designed for compliance. Web3SOC is a classification framework that aims to enhance the security and collaboration of DeFi by providing institutions and organizations with a structured approach to assessing the "maturity" of projects. These standards include a self-assessment tool to measure the readiness of institutional collaboration and a set of project "maturity levels" to determine whether they are ready to be used by major institutions.