Yupp — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Incrypted
2025/06/21 06:48
Harvest Finance
FARM$30.83+4.04%
Edge
EDGE$0.75382+37.88%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1262+3.10%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00013644+0.20%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00751+5.18%
In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

Yupp is a platform for searching, testing and comparing AI models. Users can freely interact with neural networks, and developers can compare and analyse cutting-edge AI solutions.

The team has raised $33 million in funding from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Coinbase Ventures, and others.

Right now, you can farm Yupp points for free, which can possibly be exchanged for tokens in the future.

In the guide we will consider what activities you should do in the project with an eye on the drop.

  1. Go to the site and join the mail:
Registering on the platform. Data: yupp.ai
  1. Write your first prompt and send it:
Writing our first prompt. Data: yupp.ai
  1. Choose one of the answers and add comments:
Adding comments to the response. Data: yupp.ai
  1. Further we continue to use the chat in the project to get points:
Getting points. Data: yupp.ai
  1. Join Discord to follow announcements.

A project with the support of large funds and an interesting idea. Perhaps we will get tokens for testing and farming points in the future.

Subscribe to the project’s social networks so as not to miss important updates.

Highlights:

  • using chat with artificial intelligence;
  • collecting points.

If you have any questions when going through the activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

PANews reported on August 17 that according to Nansen data, in the past week, based on realized profits and losses, a16z achieved a profit of US$12.06 million through 9 wallets,
Share
PANews2025/08/17 16:00
A post-2000s generation sold drugs in seven provinces and cities by "burying drugs and searching for treasures". Buyers paid with virtual currency and then dug the treasures themselves.

A post-2000s generation sold drugs in seven provinces and cities by "burying drugs and searching for treasures". Buyers paid with virtual currency and then dug the treasures themselves.

PANews reported on June 30 that according to NetEase News, a drug dealer born in the 2000s sold drugs through overseas chat software and used the "burying drugs and treasure
PAID Network
PAID$0.0283+4.81%
Solchat
CHAT$0.3488+3.25%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0924-0.64%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2467+4.84%
Share
PANews2025/06/30 10:07
Is crypto still taxed in Australia? Major legal update, explained

Is crypto still taxed in Australia? Major legal update, explained

Australia now taxes crypto as property, with capital gains on swaps, DeFi and wrapped tokens, plus new ATO data sweeps targeting 1.2 million users.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001773+1.31%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02796+2.90%
Major
MAJOR$0.17089+2.50%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00752+5.32%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:13

Trending News

More

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

A post-2000s generation sold drugs in seven provinces and cities by "burying drugs and searching for treasures". Buyers paid with virtual currency and then dug the treasures themselves.

Is crypto still taxed in Australia? Major legal update, explained

Cardano Developer EMURGO to Stop Delegating Genesis ADA to 7 Community DReps

The Founder Funding Bible: Crypto VC Network Relationships