Trend Research is suspected to control 64.25% of the total NEIRO (uppercase) tokens PANews 2025/06/20 22:44

NEIRO $0.0009112 +1.81% JUNE $0.0924 -0.64% ETH $4,538.29 +3.24% NOT $0.001939 --%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, Trend Research not only holds 173,000 ETH, but also controls 64.25% of the total tokens of the Meme coin @NeiroOnEthereum (capitalized NEIRO, contract number ending in 2637).