Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents PANews 2025/06/20 21:16

SQD $0.13045 +0.51% TOKEN $0.01564 +3.16% JUNE $0.0924 -0.64% OPEN $0.000000093 -2.51% NOW $0.00731 +2.52% POPCAT $0.2985 +2.36%

PANews reported on June 20 that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that Popcat (POPCAT) and Subsquid (SQD) are now open to German residents.