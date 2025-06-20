Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Ex-Animoca exec had his crypto wallets drained after downloading a fake Zoom update during a phishing attack linked to North Korean hacking group Lazarus.

Mehdi Farooq, an investment partner at Hypersphere and ex-Animoca Brands exec, revealed in a post on X on Thursday that he lost a large portion of his life savings in a Zoom hack linked to the North Korean hacking group Lazarus.

The scam began when Farooq received a Telegram message from Alex Lin, a professional acquaintance. Lin asked to catch up, and Farooq shared his Calendly link to schedule a call.

The next day, shortly before the meeting, Lin messaged again, asking to switch the call to Zoom Business “for compliance reasons,” explaining that one of his limited partners, Kent — whom Farooq also knew — would be joining.

The Zoom meeting appeared legitimate. Both participants had their cameras on, but there was no audio. In the Zoom chat, they said they were having technical issues and asked Farooq to update his Zoom client. Within minutes of installing the fake update, six of Farooq’s crypto wallets were drained.

It was only afterward that Farooq realized Lin’s account had been hacked. The scheme was later linked to Lazarus, a North Korean state-sponsored hacking group.

This incident echoes a recent phishing attempt targeting Manta Network co-founder Kenny Li, who narrowly avoided a similar fate. Li recounted that the attackers impersonated known contacts during a Zoom call, used fake video feeds, and insisted on a suspicious Zoom update download. Suspecting foul play, Li suggested switching communication platforms, prompting the attackers to block him and erase messages.

Security analysts say that this attack vector — where hackers pose as trusted contacts, fake technical glitches, and push malware disguised as Zoom updates — is a hallmark of Lazarus operations and has been used repeatedly to steal millions in crypto.

Other crypto industry leaders, including founders from Mon Protocol, Stably, and Devdock AI, have reported similar phishing attempts, highlighting how widespread and targeted these attacks have become.

Nick Bax from the Security Alliance broke down this scam in a March 11 X post. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

There are hidden concerns in the crypto treasury strategies of listed companies. Will the Grayscale GBTC "explosion" scenario be repeated?

MicroStrategy has attracted a group of imitators, but what about the leverage risk behind the high premium? Some industry insiders recently expressed potential concerns: these listed investment tools are likened to the Grayscale GBTC in the past - a Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Fund that has long been trading at a premium. The premium turned into a discount that year, becoming the fuse for the collapse of multiple institutions.
Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

PANews reported on August 17 that according to Nansen data, in the past week, based on realized profits and losses, a16z achieved a profit of US$12.06 million through 9 wallets,
The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue

With the Senate passing the bill, what are the hurdles for the GENIUS Act to become a formal law? What legislative procedures need to be completed? What clauses are the focus of debate among lawmakers? PANews sorted out its core links.
