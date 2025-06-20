Mango Network to Airdrop 5% of Token Supply—Here’s How to Check Eligibility

CryptoNews
2025/06/20 13:03
ChainAware
AWARE$0.006433-2.12%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01567+3.09%
Wink
LIKE$0.013515+10.69%
SphereX
HERE$0.00047--%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6114+1.49%

Mango Network, a rising Layer 1 blockchain project, on Friday announced a community airdrop ahead of its Token Generation Event. The team will distribute 5% of its total $MGO supply to early users, testnet participants, and community contributors.

The eligibility checker is now live, where users can connect their wallets and complete a three-step process to confirm and eventually claim their rewards.

Distribution begins on June 24, with tokens issued in the order of claim.

To begin, users must “bind” their Twitter accounts, which involves linking their Twitter profile to Mango’s platform to verify their identity and activity. They must also follow BeingDEX, Mango’s ecosystem partner.

Airdrop Claiming Starts June 24, With Eligibility Based On Weighted Points

After linking their profile, users can proceed to verify their airdrop share. A countdown timer on the site marks the time left to confirm eligibility.

Then, users can view and confirm their airdrop share. Once confirmed, the final step will allow users to claim their rewards when the claim window opens at 17:50 UTC on June 24.

Unlike typical airdrops based solely on point totals, Mango uses a weighted system. Token allocation will reflect not just the number of points a user has, but also the quality of their testnet participation and any community roles they held, such as OG status.

All Tokens To Be Unlocked At Claim, With Caution Urged Against Fraud

All tokens will be fully unlocked at the time of distribution. However, the team has urged users to remain cautious of scams. They said that only official Mango channels should be trusted for claiming instructions.

Meanwhile, Mango Network has positioned itself as a next-generation blockchain. It aims to solve two of Web3’s toughest problems — fragmented liquidity and poor user experience. To do this, the project uses a multi-VM, full-chain infrastructure. This design promises a smoother experience for both developers and users.

Now, with the airdrop underway, Mango is rewarding those who helped build its foundation. At the same time, it offers a glimpse into what the future of its ecosystem could look like.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

PANews reported on August 17 that according to Nansen data, in the past week, based on realized profits and losses, a16z achieved a profit of US$12.06 million through 9 wallets,
Share
PANews2025/08/17 16:00
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001787+2.11%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008+2.56%
AaveToken
AAVE$305.79+4.55%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
SYRUP price target: $1 in sight as SyrupUSDC targets $1b milestone

SYRUP price target: $1 in sight as SyrupUSDC targets $1b milestone

Maple Finance’s token extended its rally for a fourth consecutive day as momentum behind its yield-generating stablecoin continued to build. Maple Finance (SYRUP) price rose to a high of $0.6180, its highest point since November last year. It has jumped…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01563+3.10%
Maple Finance
SYRUP$0.44661+4.09%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02932+6.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 20:55

Trending News

More

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

SYRUP price target: $1 in sight as SyrupUSDC targets $1b milestone

K33 Crypto Briefing: BTC indicators weaken, the market may be on the eve of a change

Cardano Developer EMURGO to Stop Delegating Genesis ADA to 7 Community DReps