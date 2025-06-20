Mango Network is about to launch TGE and airdrop, 5% of tokens will be fully unlocked

PANews reported on June 20 that Mango Network, the Multi-VM full-chain infrastructure network, will soon launch a TGE and airdrop event. Users can check the eligibility of $MGO tokens on the official website. This airdrop will allocate 5% of the total supply, and all tokens will be unlocked at once. Official reminder: the claim will be open after the TGE, so be careful to prevent fraud. The airdrop is for testnet participants and active community contributors, and Mango Points holders will receive airdrops according to their weight ratio.

As reported in February, Multi-VM full-chain infrastructure network Mango Network completed US$13.5 million in financing .

