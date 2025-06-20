HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Crypto.news
2025/06/20 02:45
NEAR
NEAR$2.763+2.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10068+1.19%
CROSS
CROSS$0.27433-1.12%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0156+2.76%
Hedera
HBAR$0.25613+2.61%

Hedera Hashgraph token crashed and formed a death cross pattern, signaling more downside in the near term.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price tumbled to a low of $0.1450, its lowest level since April 9, and 35% below its highest level in May.

The drop came despite a major ecosystem development. In a recent statement, AUDC, an Australian company, announced the launch of AUDD, the first Australian dollar stablecoin on the Hedera network. It also marked the first commercial implementation of Hedera Studio.

AUDD offers instant settlement and ultra-low costs of around $0.001 per transaction. It may also pave the way for additional stablecoin launches on Hedera’s blockchain in the coming months.

The risk, however, lies in the sharp drop in stablecoin supply on Hedera. According to DeFi Llama’s data, Hedera currently holds just $40 million worth of stablecoins, down 82% from last month’s peak of $216 million.

Hedera’s stablecoin footprint now trails that of newer chains. For instance, Sonic, relaunched in January, has over $380 million in stablecoins. Similarly, Unichain holds over $383 million.

Additional data from Coinglass shows that Hedera’s futures open interest has declined to $217 million, down from a year-to-date high of $308 million.

HBAR price technical analysis

HBAR price

The daily chart reveals that HBAR has been in a sustained downtrend in recent months. A death cross pattern formed on May 30, as the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages crossed.

Hedera token has also plunged below the upper side of the descending channel. Also, the Relative Strength Index and the MACD indicators have continued falling, a sign that the bearish trend is gaining momentum.

As a result, Hedera is likely to continue sliding, with sellers eyeing the lower side of the channel at $0.1200. A move above the resistance level at $0.1855 would invalidate the bearish outlook.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

PANews reported on August 17 that according to Nansen data, in the past week, based on realized profits and losses, a16z achieved a profit of US$12.06 million through 9 wallets,
Share
PANews2025/08/17 16:00
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001787+2.11%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008+2.56%
AaveToken
AAVE$305.79+4.55%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
SYRUP price target: $1 in sight as SyrupUSDC targets $1b milestone

SYRUP price target: $1 in sight as SyrupUSDC targets $1b milestone

Maple Finance’s token extended its rally for a fourth consecutive day as momentum behind its yield-generating stablecoin continued to build. Maple Finance (SYRUP) price rose to a high of $0.6180, its highest point since November last year. It has jumped…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01563+3.10%
Maple Finance
SYRUP$0.44661+4.09%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02932+6.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 20:55

Trending News

More

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

SYRUP price target: $1 in sight as SyrupUSDC targets $1b milestone

K33 Crypto Briefing: BTC indicators weaken, the market may be on the eve of a change

Cardano Developer EMURGO to Stop Delegating Genesis ADA to 7 Community DReps