Musk posted a picture of an expression similar to the PEPE frog on the X platform PANews 2025/06/19 19:59

PEPE $0.00001121 +3.22% JUNE $0.0943 +1.39%

PANews reported on June 19 that Tesla CEO Musk posted an emoticon picture similar to the PEPE frog on the X platform about 20 minutes ago.