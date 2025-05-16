PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Today's news tips:

Fed's Bostic: Expect one rate cut this year

Data: Currently, bulls are facing resistance from about $120 million in sell orders at $104,800 and $105,000.

Binance Alpha adds SuiNS Token (NS)

The Omni Foundation has repurchased 6.77 million OMNI tokens from early investors, accounting for 6.77% of the total supply

FTX will begin distributing more than $5 billion to creditors under bankruptcy plan on May 30

Trump family project WLFI spent 3 million USDT to purchase 3.63 million EOS

Brazilian public company Méliuz has purchased $28.4 million worth of Bitcoin

Cross-border e-commerce DDC Enterprise launches Bitcoin reserve strategy, aiming to reach 5,000 BTC within 36 months

Regulatory/Macro

Fed's Bostic: Expect one rate cut this year

Federal Reserve official Bostic said that due to economic uncertainty, he expects to cut interest rates once this year. He predicted that the US economic growth rate this year may be between 1% and 0.5%. Although the growth is slowing, he does not think there will be a recession.

Northern Mariana Islands House of Representatives overrules governor’s veto, passes stablecoin bill

According to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Pacific territory of the Northern Mariana Islands passed a bill allowing Tinian to issue stablecoins, overturning the veto of Governor Arnold Palacios on April 11. The bill was passed by the House of Representatives with 14 votes in favor and 2 votes against, and the Senate also reconsidered it on May 9 with 7 votes in favor and 1 vote against. According to the bill, the Tinian government can issue, manage and redeem the stablecoin "Marianas US Dollar" (MUSD) to the authorized Secretary of the Treasury. If issued before July, Tinian may become the first U.S. public entity to issue a stablecoin, ahead of Wyoming, which also plans to issue a stablecoin. Tinian has a population of only more than 2,000 people, and its economy relies on tourism. Its local government is one of the four autonomous cities in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. The island selected local technology service company Mariana Ray as the exclusive infrastructure provider for MUSD, and the stablecoin will be issued based on the eCash blockchain. A spokesman for Mariana Ray declined to comment, saying only that more details will be announced on May 19.

An employee of a Singaporean financial technology company’s Hong Kong branch stole more than 3.2 million USDT, and the person involved was sentenced to 78 months in prison

According to Hong Kong media Hong Kong 01, an employee of a Singaporean fintech company's Hong Kong branch stole more than 3.2 million USDT, with a market value of approximately HK$26 million. It is reported that the suspects stole USDT from the company's virtual currency account 64 times and transferred the funds to e-wallets on different trading platforms. Virtual currency worth approximately HK$8.6 million and cash and assets worth HK$4.65 million have been recovered. The suspects were charged with one count of theft and three counts of dealing with property known or believed to represent proceeds of an indictable crime. They pleaded guilty and were convicted in the Hong Kong High Court yesterday and were sentenced to a total of 78 months in prison.

Jetcraft to accept cryptocurrency for private jet transactions

According to Cryptoslate, the cryptocurrency payment platform CoinPayments has reached a strategic cooperation with the global business aviation trader Jetcraft to provide digital asset payment services for private jet transactions. The cooperation is mainly aimed at high-net-worth customers, supports real-time settlement of multiple cryptocurrencies, and adopts security protocols that comply with anti-money laundering regulations. The CoinPayments payment system will be directly connected to Jetcraft's financial process to realize the automatic conversion of cryptocurrencies into legal currencies. The chairman of Jetcraft said that this cooperation aims to meet the needs of customers in the technology field for innovative payment methods.

Viewpoint

Data: Currently, bulls are facing resistance from about $120 million in sell orders at $104,800 and $105,000.

According to Kiyotaka.ai data, Bitcoin has recently risen from $75,000 to $104,000, showing a "step-by-step" rise pattern. However, bulls are currently facing resistance from sell orders of about $120 million at $104,800 and $105,000, which has become a major challenge for further gains. In the past month, Bitcoin has risen by 38%, but the current price fluctuates between $101,000 and $105,000, indicating that the market has entered a consolidation phase. Analysts believe that despite the significant sell pressure, technical indicators show that Bitcoin is still expected to break through resistance and set a new high.

Analysis: Bitcoin price is closely related to gold trend, Bitcoin is expected to reach $220,000 in 2025

According to the latest view of analyst Apsk32, Bitcoin has a "reasonable chance" to reach $220,000 in 2025, and may even exceed $250,000. Based on the linkage between Bitcoin and gold prices and the "power curve" model, he predicts that if the market value of Bitcoin is measured in gold ounces, it may usher in a higher increase in the future. The current gold price has reached $3,500 per ounce, and Bitcoin's performance has improved significantly compared to gold. In addition, the analysis pointed out that if Bitcoin gradually occupies a share of the gold market, the price may rise further. According to analyst Sam Callahan's calculations, if the gold price reaches $5,000 per ounce by 2030, the market value of Bitcoin accounts for 50% of the gold market, and its price may be close to $924,000.

Analysis: Bitcoin may usher in a favorable trading window before July, FTX debt repayment and Bitcoin ETF inflows may drive the market further up

According to Matrixport's investment research report, Bitcoin has recently rebounded to the upper edge of the volatility range ($106,000), and the market expects it to break through its historical high. A number of positive factors have driven the market sentiment to pick up, including the rebound of US technology stocks, the increase in AI infrastructure investment, and Trump's new policies to boost market confidence. At the same time, the technical trend model shows that the market has shifted from a downward trend to an upward trend. Matrixport believes that Bitcoin may usher in a favorable trading window before July, affected by factors such as the end of the 90-day tariff truce, the start of the second quarter earnings season, and the peak of liquidity. In addition, FTX is expected to start the debt repayment process around May 30, which may release about $5 billion in stablecoin liquidity. This part of the funds may flow back into the crypto market, resonating with the inflow of Bitcoin ETF funds. Matrixport has maintained a bullish stance since mid-April. Although Bitcoin has risen by about 25%, it still believes that its upward momentum has not been exhausted and the market is expected to continue until the summer.

Russia's Central Bank ranks Bitcoin as the best performing asset in the country's financial markets in April 2025

According to The Defiant, the Russian Central Bank has named Bitcoin as the best performing asset in the Russian financial market in April 2025, with the price of Bitcoin rising 11.2% that month. The bank also emphasized that Bitcoin's performance so far this year has also topped the list, with a return of 17.6%, surpassing stocks, bonds and gold. Despite a short-term volatility drop of 18.6% between January and April 2025, Bitcoin has been recognized as the world's best performing investment product since 2022, with a cumulative return of 121.3%. Over the past year, Bitcoin has been recognized by the Russian Central Bank as the most profitable investment product, with a return of 38%. Since 2022, Bitcoin's cumulative return has reached 121.3%, significantly surpassing traditional assets such as gold, stocks and the S&P 500. This recognition comes at a time when institutional interest in Bitcoin is at an all-time high.

Project News

Binance: Users with 186 or more Alpha Points can participate in the AGT TGE event

Binance said on the X platform that users with 186 or more Binance Alpha points can participate in the TGE event through the Alpha event page. Yesterday, Binance Wallet TGE 17th phase launched Alaya AI (AGT): Subscription time: 3:00 to 5:00 on May 16, 2025 (UTC+8).

Binance Alpha adds SuiNS Token (NS)

According to the official page information, Binance Alpha has added SuiNS Token (NS).

The Omni Foundation has repurchased 6.77 million OMNI tokens from early investors, accounting for 6.77% of the total supply

According to the Omni Labs announcement, the Omni Foundation announced that it would repurchase 6.77 million OMNI tokens (6.77% of the total supply) from early investors at a discount, reducing the investor holding ratio from 20.06% to 13.29%. The repurchase funds came from the foundation's $18.1 million seed round and Series A financing. The repurchased tokens will be transferred to the "Community Growth" pool, reducing the total holding ratio of investors, consultants and core contributors from 48.56% to 41.79%. This operation follows the established lock-up terms and refers to the community priority allocation model of projects such as Hyperliquid, aiming to optimize the token distribution structure. The current OMNI market price is at a premium to the repurchase price.

FTX will begin distributing more than $5 billion to creditors under bankruptcy plan on May 30

According to The Block, FTX Trading Ltd., the parent company of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, will launch the second phase of the Chapter 11 reorganization plan on May 30, 2025, distributing more than $5 billion to creditors. The FTX bankruptcy management team announced on Thursday that convenient and non-convenient creditors who meet the pre-distribution requirements will receive their funds from Bitgo or Kraken within one to three business days from that date. Although the bankruptcy management team has been criticized by some former customers for FTX's previous successful investments in startups such as Anthropic and tokens such as Solana, which have enabled customers to "recover their money" at market lows. However, many cryptocurrency traders believe that these allocated funds may be beneficial to token prices if traders choose to reinvest.

Important data

Data: BlackRock IBIT Bitcoin holdings reached $64.697 billion, exceeding Strategy

According to official data, as of May 15, the size of Bitcoin in BlackRock's Bitcoin Spot ETF (IBIT) was approximately US$64.697 billion, exceeding Strategy's current holdings of approximately US$59.146 billion.

Trump family project WLFI spent 3 million USDT to purchase 3.63 million EOS

According to Onchain Lens monitoring, about 10 minutes ago, the Trump family project World Liberty Finance (WLFI) spent 3 million USDT to purchase 3.63 million EOS at a unit price of US$0.825.

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $115 million yesterday, with only BlackRock ETF IBIT achieving net inflow

According to SoSoValue data, yesterday (May 15, Eastern Time), the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was $115 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest net inflow in a single day yesterday was Blackrock's ETF IBIT, with a net inflow of $410 million in a single day. Currently, IBIT's total net inflow in history has reached $45.423 billion. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest net outflow in a single day yesterday was Ark Invest and 21Shares' ETF ARKB, with a net outflow of $132 million in a single day. Currently, ARKB's total net inflow in history has reached $2.567 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs was $121.469 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value to the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 5.91%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached $41.514 billion.

A whale deposited 49,858 SOLs to Kraken in the early morning, with a loss of 3.11 million US dollars

According to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale deposited 49,858 SOL (about 8.46 million US dollars) to Kraken 7 hours ago, with a loss of 3.11 million US dollars. Six months ago, the whale withdrew 48,185 SOL (about 11.58 million US dollars) from Kraken at a unit price of 240 US dollars and pledged it. During this period, he obtained 1,673 SOL (about 286,000 US dollars) in pledge income, but ultimately lost 3.11 million US dollars due to the decline in the price of the currency.

Financing

Giza, an AI platform based on Web3 protocol, announced that it has completed a total of US$5.2 million in financing

According to official news, Giza, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform based on smart contracts and web3 protocols, announced that it has completed a total of US$5.2 million in financing. As the infrastructure of Xenocognitive Finance, its investors include Base Ecosystem Fund, Echo, CoinFund, Re7 Capital, Stake Capital, ID Theory, CONTANGO, etc. According to reports, Giza is developing a trustless protocol that aims to decentralize machine learning reasoning calculations and provide security for the open economy of open source AI. It enables AI developers to generate zero-knowledge proofs, thereby ensuring the transparency and credibility of verifiable machine learning model deployments.

DeFi Strategy Platform XSY.fi Completes $5 Million Pre-A Round of Financing

According to The Defiant, DeFi strategy platform XSY.fi launched a beta version of the synthetic USD stablecoin Unity (UTY) on the Avalanche blockchain and announced the completion of a $5 million Pre-A round of financing, led by Protagonist Ventures and Borderless Capital, with participation from Paper Ventures, Chainview Capital, Blizzard the Avalanche Fund, and Sonic Boom Ventures. Users can mint UTY by staking AVAX, earning passive income while maintaining exposure to the original asset. UTY uses automated strategies to manage market risks without the need for active user operations. Ava Labs' Chief Business Officer said the product will enrich the DeFi tool portfolio of the Avalanche ecosystem. XSY simultaneously launched a limited-time points plan, where users can accumulate points through minting, providing liquidity, and other behaviors, which can be redeemed for governance rights in the future.

Solana Ecosystem Ticketing Platform XP Completes $6.2 Million Seed Round Financing

According to Blockworks, XP, a ticketing platform based on Solana, has completed a $6.2 million seed round of financing, led by Blockchange, with participation from L1D and Reflexive. According to reports, the platform encrypts ticket codes into NFTs, and supports users to pay with USDC by connecting to encrypted wallets. Founder Mike Saunders revealed that the platform will soon launch a user-owned listing and resale function, and plans to provide fans with exclusive rewards and experiences through blockchain technology. Although the underlying platform uses Solana technology, the official website hardly mentions encryption elements, and the founder has not made a clear statement on whether to issue tokens.

US AI video platform Hedra completes $32 million Series A financing, led by a16z

Hedra, an American AI video platform, has completed a $32 million Series A financing round, led by a16z Infrastructure Fund, with participation from Index Ventures, Abstract and others, bringing the total financing to $43 million. Hedra plans to expand its team to 60 people by the end of the year and upgrade its Character-3 model for enterprise-level AI video marketing scenarios. The platform integrates text, image and audio inputs to generate high-quality digital characters, helping brands to efficiently produce realistic video content.

Institutional/Government Holdings

Japanese listed company Remixpoint increased its holdings by 32.83 BTC, bringing its holdings to 648.82 BTC

According to Coinpost, Remixpoint, a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, announced that it had purchased an additional 500 million yen (about 32.83 BTC) of Bitcoin, with an average purchase price of 15.23 million yen/BTC. As of May 14, the company's total crypto asset holdings reached 11.1 billion yen, including 648.82 BTC (worth about 9.91 billion yen) in Bitcoin, and other mainstream tokens such as ETH, SOL, XRP, and DOGE.

California state pension fund discloses purchase of $276 million worth of Strategy stock

Bitcoin Magazine reporter @Vivek4real published an article on the X platform, revealing that the California State Pension Fund disclosed that it had purchased $276 million worth of Strategy (stock code: MSTR) shares, indirectly investing in Bitcoin.

Brazilian public company Méliuz has purchased $28.4 million worth of Bitcoin

According to The Defiant, Brazilian listed company Méliuz has purchased $28.4 million worth of Bitcoin, becoming the first Bitcoin financial company in Brazil. The decision to adopt a Bitcoin financial strategy has been overwhelmingly approved by the company's shareholders. This move marks a significant step forward in the adoption of cryptocurrencies as financial assets by Brazilian companies.

Bahrain-listed restaurant group AlAbraaj has adopted a Bitcoin reserve strategy and has purchased 5 BTC

According to Cointelegraph, AlAbraaj, a Bahrain-listed restaurant group, announced that it has enabled a Bitcoin reserve strategy through cooperation with investment institution 10X Capital and has purchased 5 BTC as an initial investment. The company has a market value of $24.2 million and EBITDA of $12.5 million in 2024. It plans to allocate corporate funds mainly to Bitcoin and develop financial products that comply with Islamic law to expand the Middle East market. Abdullah Isa, head of the company's Bitcoin Committee, said that the goal is to become the "MicroStrategy of the Middle East" and cited Michael Saylor's operating model as a reference. The CEO of 10X Capital pointed out that this move fills the gap of the lack of Bitcoin reserve listed companies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GDP of $2.2 trillion).

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala discloses holdings of BlackRock spot Bitcoin ETF worth over $400 million

According to Bitcoin Magazine, the latest 13F filing of Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala shows that its position in BlackRock Spot Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) has increased to 8.727 million shares, with a market value of US$408.5 million, a 6% increase from the end of 2024. This investment coincides with high-level interaction between the US and the UAE on crypto policy. David Sacks, President Trump's special AI and crypto advisor, discussed the integration opportunities of digital currency and artificial intelligence with UAE officials on March 20.

Blockchain investment firm Coinsilium raises £1.25 million to launch Bitcoin financial strategy

According to Bitcoin Magazine, blockchain investment company Coinsilium Group announced the completion of £1.25 million of institutional financing and the simultaneous launch of a £250,000 retail fundraising plan to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy. The private placement was priced at 3 pence per share, and the oversubscribed funds will be injected into its wholly-owned subsidiary Forza (Gibraltar) Limited as the operating entity. Malcolm Palle, the company's executive chairman, said that the financing will accelerate the implementation of the Bitcoin reserve plan. At the same time, Oak Securities was appointed as a joint broker to strengthen the capital market operation capabilities. The newly issued shares are expected to be listed on the Aquis Growth Market on May 22, and the total share capital will reach 274.7 million shares after completion. Board member James Van Straten emphasized that the company is fully focused on the Bitcoin reserve strategy, and the fundraising includes an arrangement to use 6.56 million ordinary shares to offset £196,800 in service fees.

Cross-border e-commerce DDC Enterprise launches Bitcoin reserve strategy, aiming to reach 5,000 BTC within 36 months

According to Bitcoinmagazine, cross-border consumer goods e-commerce group DDC Enterprise announced the launch of a Bitcoin reserve strategy, planning to hold a total of 5,000 BTC within 36 months. In a letter to shareholders, the company's founder and CEO Norma Chu said that the first phase will immediately purchase 100 BTC and set a short-term goal of increasing holdings to 500 within 6 months. The company has formed a new advisory committee and fund management team with experience in crypto assets to implement the strategy. The 2024 financial report shows that DDC's annual revenue reached US$37.4 million, a year-on-year increase of 33%, and the gross profit margin increased to 28.4%. As of March 31, 2025, the company held approximately US$23.6 million in cash and short-term investments. Norma Chu emphasized that Bitcoin's characteristics as an anti-inflation asset are highly consistent with the company's diversified reserve strategy.

Wisconsin Sells BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Worth Over $300 Million

According to The Block, the latest 13F document disclosed by the Wisconsin Investment Committee shows that the agency has liquidated BlackRock Spot Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) worth $321 million. The document shows that the committee no longer holds any IBIT shares as of the end of the March quarter. The investment committee has not completely withdrawn from crypto-related investments, and the document shows that it still holds Coinbase shares worth about $19 million. Previously, the agency had liquidated Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). It is worth noting that BlackRock IBIT Fund has recently set a record of 20 consecutive days of net inflows, with capital inflows exceeding $5 billion.