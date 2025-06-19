Iranian media: The main targets of Iran's morning attack were the IDF Command and Intelligence Headquarters and the IDF Intelligence Battalion PANews 2025/06/19 13:29

PANews reported on June 19 that according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA): The main targets of Iran's attack on Thursday morning were the Israel Defense Forces Command and Intelligence Headquarters and the Israel Defense Forces Intelligence Battalion adjacent to the Soroka Hospital.