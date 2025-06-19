New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

PANews
2025/06/19 04:02
Moonveil
MORE$0.10051+0.57%

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Tether Taps $165B as Stablecoin Sector Climbs to $273B

Tether Taps $165B as Stablecoin Sector Climbs to $273B

Over the past week, the stablecoin market expanded by 1.28%, adding $3.464 billion to reach a total of $273.169 billion. Tether ( USDT) remains the heavyweight, commanding 60.49% of the entire market, with its supply climbing by roughly 730 million coins during the seven-day period. Tether and USDC Add to Market Dominance as Stablecoin Economy […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992--%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/17 03:30
From Apes to Punks, NFTs roar back with triple the buyers

From Apes to Punks, NFTs roar back with triple the buyers

The NFT market has staged a strong recovery NFTs are staging a comeback, with buyer activity nearly tripling and sales volume rising by 30.09% to $173.2 million. New data from CryptoSlam reveals that NFT buyers and sellers surged, while total…
NFT
NFT$0.0000004682+0.10%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/17 05:00
5 cryptos that could explode and create millionaires in 2025

5 cryptos that could explode and create millionaires in 2025

As the 2025 bull run unfolds, these five tokens could match or surpass PEPE’s explosive rally. #partnercontent
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003808+2.11%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001102+0.91%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/17 03:50

Trending News

More

Tether Taps $165B as Stablecoin Sector Climbs to $273B

From Apes to Punks, NFTs roar back with triple the buyers

5 cryptos that could explode and create millionaires in 2025

Trump Emerges as Runner-up in Nobel Peace Prize Betting

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield