White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage PANews 2025/06/18 23:52

WHITE $0.0006065 +6.92% HOUSE $0.021115 +0.73% JUNE $0.0925 -0.53%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the US dollar.